According to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Strensall has the highest Covid-19 case rate in York at 43.2 cases per 100,000 population and three cases in the area.

Strensall is shaded in a green colour on the latest Covid case map, as the rate is between 10 and 49.

Other areas of York shaded in the same colour are Woodthorpe and Acomb Park with a rate of 42.8, Holgate West with a rate of 32.1, York city centre at 28.7 and Tang Hall with a rate of 26.7.

The majority of the city is now shaded white, meaning no data is shown as there are less than three cases in these areas.

A number of areas surrounding York, including Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby and Swinton, Pocklington and Easingwold and Stillington are all shaded in a darker green colour - as the rates here are between 50 and 99.

York's overall Covid rate stands at 17.1 cases per 100,000 population with a total of 36 cases in the area.