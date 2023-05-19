There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 640 people had died in the area by May 4 – up from 638 on the week before.

They were among 19,616 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (May 18) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 191,377 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4.