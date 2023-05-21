The first ever winners of the Harry Gration History Prize were announced at the Yorkshire Heritage Summit - after the 'face of BBC Look North' from York sadly died last year.

Rachael Whitbread and Jamie White won the 18 and over and under 18 categories respectively.

The annual essay writing competition, organised by The Yorkshire Society, returned this year after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with a new name in honour of Mr Gration, who was a vice president of the society and a history teacher himself before his 40-year broadcasting career with the BBC.

Harry Gration was the face of BBC Look North for decades until he retired (Image: Supplied)

The winners were presented with their prizes by professor Tim Thornton, representing the University of Huddersfield who are the long-term sponsors of the competition.

The winning essays will be published on The Yorkshire Society website and the 2023/24 Harry Gration History Prize will be open for entries from September 1.