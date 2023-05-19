Humberside Police officers are appealing for help to find the next of kin for 43-year-old Andrew Malster.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Andrew died at his home address in New Holland on Monday (May 15) and despite extensive enquiries we are yet to locate his next of kin.

"He is thought to have been living in New Holland for around two years and is believed to have family members who live in East Riding of Yorkshire area."

If you have any information that would help police locate Andrew’s next of kin, call officers on the non-emergency number quoting log 231 of 15 May.