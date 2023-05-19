She also says she has forgone her bonus payment of £800,000 to help matters.

Yes, you read that right: £800,000 for failure.

What are the rest of the board doing? What are the shareholders doing? I can't get my head around these payments handed out willy nilly for failures.

During employment, if I didn't produce then no bonus was paid.

I know they made huge profits but the system has to be upgraded before any bonuses are paid.

Promises have been made but I'm not holding my breath.

I wonder if she'll forgo her bonus payment next year?

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

---

Essential utilities should be privatised

THE water companies have at long last apologised and owned up to their failings and poor performance over many years in their disposal of sewage with widespread river and waterway pollution.

Some £10 billion is pledged to overhaul the sewage system. Only thing is, much of this will be raised through increased water bills, after years of mega profits for these water companies, huge salaries for top management and handsome dividends awarded to shareholders.

The water companies should be making amends from their own existing coffers, not by hitting the consumers.

I question the morality of putting the necessities of life in the hands of profit-making companies subject to the vagaries of the stock market.

The fundamentals of life, the utilities, electricity, gas and water, should be nationalised but hopefully more successfully and smoothly than first time around.

Let’s hope big business doesn’t get its hands on the air we breathe!

Poorer echelons of society would be offered cheaper air to assist with paying the bills, ‘the breathing allowance’, but it would be of an inferior quality, with reduced oxygen. Where to draw the line?

I hope the next Labour government will get around to nationalising these three at least, though not air!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive

York

---

More thoughts on Blue Badge ban

RE: ANDY D'Agorne regrets the Blue Badge ban and blames it on the anti terrorism measurers. The council introduced the restrictions before the threat they said to improve the environment.

That may have been acceptable if other means of access for disabled people were there.

As one fined for parking in Duncomb Place on yellow lines and Blue Badge displayed where it seemed within the rules I was most annoyed.

At a hustings meeting I mentioned the ease of getting an electric scooter and the difficulty of getting a mobility scooter near a bus stop. This was ignored.

How were they stopping a terrorist carrying a bomb in a backpack?

Harry Punter,

Corncroft,

Strensall

---

---

Did you hear the one about two horses...

The suggestions regarding how to tell the identical triplets apart reminded me of the two argumentative brothers working on the farmer's who bought two horses and couldn't decide " which was which " . They decide to cut the tail of one to differentiate between them , but unfortunately vandals broke into the stable and cut the tail of the other horse . The next morning they decided to cut the mane of one , but unfortunately the one without the mane became jealous and bit the mane of the other horse. Exasperated the brothers had run out of ideas, until one had a brilliant idea ? . I'll tell you what we'll do , you have the " Black one " and I'll have the " white one "

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street Monkgate

York