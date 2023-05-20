The new chef at Principal York, Aaron Craig said he was determined to bring a taste of Yorkshire to the menu at The Refectory Kitchen and Terrace when he took over the reins earlier this year.

Aaron, who has worked for Heston Blumenthal, has now extended his brief by introducing an all-new afternoon tea telling the mouth-watering story of York’s rich chocolate heritage.

Aaron Craig (Image: Principal York)

The restaurant is nestled in the shadow of York Railway Station in the city's grande dame hotel, Principal York and is open to the public and hotel guests alike all year round with the afternoon tea served in the Garden Room.

At one time more than 14,000 people were employed in the city’s famous chocolate factories Rowntree’s and Terry's. The smell of cocoa still drifts through the city today with the Nestle factory continuing to produce Aeros, Yorkies and Milky Bars as well as some five million KitKats every day.

The Garden Room looks out across the hotel's manicured lawns

We were lucky enough to be invited to try the menu which started with a glass of Champagne overlooking the Principal's manicured lawns.

As the tea and coffee were served there arrived a variety of classic cut finger sandwiches filled with salmon, eggs, ham and cream cheese and cucumber from local Yorkshire suppliers alongside a Wensleydale cheese and caramelised onion tart. All were in plentiful supply and tasted delicious.

The afternoon tea at The Principal York (Image: Principal)

But the main event were the cake tiers which comprised of five chocolatey treats inspired by York's chocolatiers.

We were not disappointed as we tucked into brownies and macaroons with orange, mint, nutty, and creamy flavours.

By the time we got to the “Big One” – a purple brioche crumb choux sharing bun, filled with hazelnut and caramel we barely had room to finish, but it was well worth the extra exertion as it was something of a sensation.

All that was left was to sit back and enjoy the surroundings of the Garden Room which was apparently once visited by Queen Victoria.

The Garden Room (Image: Principal)

Afternoon tea is served daily, from 12 noon until 4pm costing £29 per person. For £34.50 per person guests can upgrade to Prosecco, or for the ultimate celebration, Champagne can be included for £39 per person.