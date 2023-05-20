Restrictions will be in place at the Station Road level crossing from today (May 20) until 6am tomorrow (May 21), as railway maintenance work is carried out.

On the A1237 on the York Outer Ring Road, roadway maintenance work will be carried out between Monday (May 22) and Monday June 26.

Restrictions will be in place in Ridgeway until Wednesday May 31 for highway maintenance work.

Gas mains will be replaced in Lord Mayor's Walk between Tuesday May 30 and Sunday June 18.

There will be work on the water mains in Thornfield Avenue between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday May 30.

In Garth Terrace, water main work will also be carried out between Wednesday May 31 and Friday June 2.

Telecom work will take place in Link Road from 8pm on Thursday June 1 until 5am the following day on Friday June 2.

Restrictions will remain in place in Grosvenor Road until 5pm on Friday May 26 to allow for sewer installation work.

Remember to keep these restrictions in mind when travelling around the city.