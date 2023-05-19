The state funeral, which occurred in September of last year after the Queen's passing in Balmoral, cost over £150 million.

The total amount paid by the UK Government is estimated to be around £161.7 million with this being spread over multiple departments.

The largest cost was reported by the Home Office which spent around £73.7 million with the Department for Culture, Media and Sports following close behind, paying £57.4 million.

It was also revealed that the cost to the Scottish Government was around £18.8 million which is thought to include events like her lying-in-state in Edinburgh.

The figures were published by the Treasury in a written statement to the UK Parliament and covers the period from her death on September 8 to her funeral in London on September 19.

A Number 10 spokesperson said of the cost of the Queen's funeral: “Of course, a major international event of this scale, we wanted to ensure that we could enable people to pay their respects."

Other departments like the Ministry of Defence also paid towards the expenses of the event with the MoD paying £2.9 million, the Department for Transport facing £2.6 million costs and the Welsh Government paying £2.2 million.

The Northern Ireland and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Offices also paid £2.1 million in total.

The Treasury said that the costs include “fully refunding” the Scottish and Welsh Governments, and the Northern Ireland Office, “which in turn they were able to repay to partners who also incurred costs”.