The Hindujas’ wealth is put at £35 billion, up £6.528 billion on the previous year and the largest fortune ever recorded in 35 editions of the leading wealth rankings.

Additionally, the Sunday Times list has shown there are 171 billionaires in the UK this year, which is down six from 2022.

Some major figures have slipped down the list, including Sir Richard Branson, whose wealth fell by £1.79bn since last year, largely due to the falling share prices of his space tourism and satellite ventures.

Also, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty saw a fairly steep fall in their wealth, with it decreasing by £201m to stand at an estimated £529m.

This is largely due to the steep fall in the value of Murty's stake in her father’s IT company, Infosys.

The full list can be seen on The Sunday Times website, but here is who made it into the top 20.

Top 20 richest people in the UK for 2023

The top 20 families and individuals on The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 are as follows:

1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.7 billion

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.6 billion

4. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4 billion

5. Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

6. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16 billion

7. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5 billion

8. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.1 billion

9. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

10. Michael Platt – £11.5 billion

11. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.9 billion

12. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.3 billion

13. Andy Currie – £9.2 billion

14. John Reece – £9.1 billion

15. Alex Gerko – £9.1 billion

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates and family – £8.8 billion

17. Anders Holch Povlsen £8.5 billion

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £8.4 billion

19. John Fredriksen and family – £8.3 billion

20. Mikhail Fridman – £8.2 billion

This year’s expanded list of 350 individuals and families together hold a combined wealth of £796.459 billion - a sum larger than the annual GDP of Switzerland.

Celebrities featured on the expanded list include Sir Elton John, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckham.