The DWP have revealed that the vast majority of eligible households will receive payments in a two-week period between June 20 and July 4.

To be eligible for the £150 Disability cost of living payment, you must receive one of the following disability benefits:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

1 day to go: Don't miss out on the £301 #CostOfLivingPayment as a recipient of #PensionCredit - submit your application for Pension Credit before 19 May



Did you know, if you get Pension Credit you could also get a Cold Weather Payment? pic.twitter.com/dcsKrAeK4y — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) May 18, 2023

The £150 boost is in addition to the means-tested £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, while there will also be a further £300 cost of living payment for pensioners later this year.

The DWP have warned that a small number of households will receive the payments after the July 4 cut off.

This will be the case where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on April 1.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.

“Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, added: “We know the cost of living has gone up for disabled people, which is why we are taking action to reduce the financial pressures they face.

“This £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment is on top of up to £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, helping ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected from rising costs during this challenging period.”