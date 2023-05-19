Officers from York Neighbourhood Policing Team and the force’s Operational Support Unit are being deployed across the city centre during the evening.

They are working closely with door staff at a range of licensed venues, to ensure that people are not able to bring weapons into pubs and clubs.

Door staff are using equipment such as ‘knife wand’ metal detectors to search customers as a condition of entry. Police are on-hand to respond immediately to reports of people found to be carrying knives or other weapons.

It’s part of Operation Sceptre, which runs nationally until May 21. A knife amnesty bin will also be available at York Police Station in Fulford Road and other police stations across North Yorkshire.

Sergeant Matthew Kilburn, from York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “York is a very safe city and the last time we ran an operation like this, a large number of people were searched and no weapons were found. That should give residents and visitors great reassurance – but it does not mean we should be complacent.

“It just takes one knife in the wrong hands to cause horrific injuries or worse.”

From engaging with young people in schools to carrying out proactive patrols, police activity to tackle knife crime does not stop.