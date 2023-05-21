Ray Chapman Motors York, in Whiterose Close, is expanding its models’ app library for York drivers with the introduction of Waze in cars with Google built in.

The in-car system will offer the full functions of the mobile version of the Waze app without the hassle and distraction of using a phone, meaning drivers don’t need to compromise their safety when using the popular navigation app.

Duncan Chapman, managing director at Ray Chapman Motors York, said: “We’re delighted that York drivers are now able to benefit from the fantastic Waze app in their Volvos.

The Waze app will be installed into models sold at the car retailer (Image: Ray Chapman Motors)

"Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car without needing to connect a phone makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.

“We’d like to invite York drivers to come along to Ray Chapman Motors York and speak to our team of experts to navigate the growing range of infotainment apps – including Waze – available in our latest range of Volvo cars.”

Alongside live traffic data, drivers using Waze will also benefit from identifying local fuel stations, restaurants and other services.