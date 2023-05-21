York is a city of bridges - bridges over rivers, bridges over railways, bridges over roads; bridges made of brick, and stone and metal.
Some are comparatively new - others are centuries old.
This gallery of photos from the wonderful Explore York Libraries and Archives (images.exploreyork.org.uk/) looks back at just a few of them...
