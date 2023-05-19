Due to more pressing matters, I missed the live coronation on TV. I didn’t see the crowns being placed on royal heads nor did I catch the opulent gold coach trundling along The Mall, or observe Prince Harry’s body language towards his brother.

And, crucially, I missed Penny Mordaunt’s arms. Arms made famous by carrying the Sword of State, which weighs 3.6 kg (8 lb), for 51 minutes and another, lighter sword for a further two hours.

Penny Mordaunt carrying the Sword of State. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA (Image: Victoria Jones/PA)

In the fortnight since the coronation I have read so much about Penny’s amazing arms that I can’t understand how I missed them before. How has the MP and Lord President of the (Privy) Council, managed to keep these tremendous limbs a secret while delivering speeches in the House of Commons?

Penny’s arms have since spawned umpteen workouts, promising that you too can have arms like her. One exercise involves just five simple movements to get yourself Penny’s ‘arms of steel’, another includes.predictably, the Coronation Armlift and the Coronation Crunch.

I wonder if Joan of Arc met with the same reception while boldly bearing her sword. Did she pave the way for medieval pummelling and pounding classes to tone the upper limbs?

Joan went one step further than Penny. She literally had arms of steel, sporting armour with large metal plates covering her arms above the elbow. It must have been incredibly heavy. And she carried the whole lot on horseback, and into battle. I’m sorry, but compared to this Penny’s feat pales into insignificance.

Joan of Arc. Picture: Pixabay

Of course we women with arms of dough all want arms of steel. We would move mountains for sculpted, honed arms, but sadly, even if we did, literally, shift boulders, most of us are never going to get them.

The thing is, as women age, our arms are one of the first things to go to the dogs. As soon as you reach your thirties they start to balloon at the top and sag underneath. Unless you’re the type that does 500 press-ups a day, you’ve no chance of halting these changes.

Then there’s the dreaded bingo wings -flabby undersides that just won’t shift. I recall reading how Judy Murray, the tennis coach and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, decided she was abandoning vest tops, owing to her fear of bingo wings.

If someone who is super-fit and no doubt visits a gym on a regular basis feels that way, what hope is there for the rest of us?

For many years I worked part-time in a farm shop and spent hours humping around heavy sacks of potatoes and bird seed. When I started the job I thought I’d soon have enviable upper arms, but the lifting made not a jot of difference. I’d love to say my arms are presentable, but they’re not, and are only ever exposed if I’m having a jab.

Penny Mordaunt, a woman of 50, only revealed her forearms at the coronation. I suspect that her upper arms are no different to the majority of women her age.

And as for those arm exercises sparked by her sword-bearing: I had a go at a couple myself. I was shocked to find my arms as weak as a gnat’s and barely managed one press-up. Another movement left me floundering helplessly on the floor.

Arm exercises are clearly a thing. Dumbbells are for sale in most supermarkets. Maybe now ceremonial swords will take their place. Maybe Penny’s arms will appear in the next Tory party manifesto. Stranger things have happened.