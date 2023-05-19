Rachael Maskell introduced a Private Members Bill to Parliament last December calling for tighter regulation of short term holidays lets such as Airbnb.

But she says it has now been largely superseded by amendments to the government’s own levelling up bill, which would include some of the measures that were in her bill.

The government now has two consultations ongoing, she says: one on a proposal to introduce a national registration scheme for short-term lets, and the other on plans to require planning permission, in some circumstances, for homes to be used as holiday lets.

She says both measures could potentially make a real difference and help to control the proliferation of Airbnbs and short-term lets, which some say contribute towards the housing shortage in York.

They would mean that there was at least some regulation of the market in short-term lets, Ms Maskell says.

Now she has called a community meeting in York for next Thursday, to explain the government’s regulatory proposals - and discuss how people can take part in the consultations, which close on June 7.

The meeting will be at Southlands Methodist Hall at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 25, and is open to all.

Ms Maskell said: “The expansion of short-term holiday lets, and their impact on community life, is an issue of great concern to me and many other residents across the city.

“Last year, I presented my 'Fairbnb Bill' to Government.

"Much of my bill has now been adopted by the Government in this new legislation, although there are areas that I am still keen to see strengthened if we are to meet the scale of the challenges faced in some of our neighbourhoods.

"I am really glad that the government is finally recognising the need for better regulation of short-term lets, but am keen to push for further local powers, so that councils can develop tailored approaches that address local issues and answer community concerns.

“These consultations are the best way the people of York can push the Government to make these essential changes, and this meeting is an opportunity to find out more about the proposals and how to most effectively respond to these consultations.”

To book a place at the meeting, visit www.rachaelmaskell.com/airbnb