Crews from Malton, Whitby, Scarborough and Robin Hoods Bay attended to a moorland fire close to Ellerbeck Bridge in Goathland, Pickering at 12:09pm this afternoon.

The fire is believed to have been caused by sparks from a steam train and was extinguished by crews with help from staff from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

An area of approximately 44,000 square metres was damaged in the blaze.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire Control received a number of calls reporting a fire to the moorland in the area.

“Upon the first crew’s arrival, they made pumps four which involved our Whitby, Scarborough, Malton and Robin Hoods Bay crew, engaged in tackling a fire which covered approx 44,000m2.

“Using a variety of tools including numerous backpack sprayers, beaters and 220m of hose reel, the crews worked with North Yorkshire Moors Railway staff to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been caused by sparks from a steam train.”