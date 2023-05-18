North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault on two women that occurred in Woodthorpe in the carpark of Quakerwood Pub at 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 17), and involved a man punching a woman which knocked her to the ground.

He then pushed a woman who was coming to the aid of the first victim.

The man then left the scene.

One of the women suffered bruising to her face, and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information from any witnesses.

"The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, wearing a black t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. He was drinking inside the pub before the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email thomas.dennis@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1278 Dennis.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230088612.