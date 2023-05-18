Emergency crews were called out at 3.22pm this afternoon (May 18) to Whitemoor Lane in Barlby near Selby.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Fire crews from York and Selby attended a two vehicle road traffic collision where one car had left the road and ended in a ditch with a person trapped in each vehicle.

"Crews extricated the man driving one vehicle and he was transported to hospital by Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

"The driver of the other car got himself out and was taken to hospital by road ambulance with minor injuries."