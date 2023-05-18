A MAN has been air-lifted to hospital after two people were trapped in their vehicles following a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
Emergency crews were called out at 3.22pm this afternoon (May 18) to Whitemoor Lane in Barlby near Selby.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Fire crews from York and Selby attended a two vehicle road traffic collision where one car had left the road and ended in a ditch with a person trapped in each vehicle.
"Crews extricated the man driving one vehicle and he was transported to hospital by Air Ambulance with serious injuries.
"The driver of the other car got himself out and was taken to hospital by road ambulance with minor injuries."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article