Yoga instructor Lauren Perkins runs a business called Cultivate Kindness that is all about promoting kindness in yourself and others.

Taking up the story, Lauren said: "In recent months, I have noticed a significant decrease in the number of people attending yoga and other wellness activities due to the cost of living crisis and the impact of Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, many people simply cannot afford any additional costs, which is a shame because these activities are more important now than ever for people's mental health and wellbeing."

Read next:

Not to be deterred, Lauren contacted City of York Council to propose an idea: to create a place where people can come together for yoga classes and donate as much or as little as they are able to afford.

"In this way, we hope to encourage people to meet in a safe place, stay active, and get help with mindfulness and breathing techniques," said Lauren.

"I was grateful to receive the council's support and encouragement to apply for a grant, which I did, and I am thrilled to share that I was successful.

"This means that I can now offer weekly yoga sessions for people who want to access yoga again or for the first time."

The classes will be held at the Priory Street Centre off Micklegate in York every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7pm to 7.45 and 8pm to 8.45pm from Monday (May 22).

Lauren said: "My hope is to make this initiative sustainable for years to come, using the donations received from those who participate in the classes.

"I truly believe that by equipping people with the tools and techniques they need to stay calm and centered using yoga, we can have a positive impact on the mental and physical health of the entire community.

"I sincerely hope that the people of York will support and take advantage of this amazing opportunity.

"If you have any questions or would like to learn more about Cultivate Kindness and our pay-as-you-feel yoga classes, please do not hesitate to reach out."

People can either just turn up or to ensure there is space book through the website www.cultivatekindness.co.uk or call 01904 599565.