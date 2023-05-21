Every single one of the greyhounds was found living in absolutely appalling conditions and were completely emaciated.

Some were so weak they could barely stand and needed carrying to waiting vans to rush to receive the veterinary treatment they so desperately needed.

They were then transported to York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane, where staff had been preparing their accommodation.

They were all given soft beds to protect their frail bodies - and were provided with small but frequent feeds.

"Despite the suffering inflicted on these gentle dogs they remained in good spirits and instantly understood they were now safe," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Domino (Image: York RSPCA)

Nevertheless, it took many months to get them all back to full health and ready to find loving new homes.

Wilma, Jemima and Domino are the last of the greyhounds to find their happy ever afters.

"They have now been at the centre for 236 days and are waiting patiently for that special person to come along and give them the loving homes they deserve," the staff member said.

"Domino is a real character, he has to be the cheekiest greyhound staff have seen. He really is a great dog and a real survivor.

"Jemima is a really gentle, sweet and kind girl who takes all the love and kindness she can get.

Jemima (Image: York RSPCA)

"Wilma is a happy lady who is always up for a nice long walk with lots of interesting sniffs along the way."

The three do not have be homed together.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk