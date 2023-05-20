Harrogate-based Luce and Bear has "proudly" collaborated with the charity - with 100 per cent of the profits going towards funding future lifesaving missions across the region.

The unisex navy hoodie created by sisters Lucy and Clare Bulmer, showcases a hand-drawn design, based on the essence of the YAA’s lifesaving missions and the beauty of Yorkshire.

Leanne Seward, marketing and brand manager at YAA, said: "Working with Luce and Bear on this charity collaboration has been an absolute pleasure.

Some of the air ambulance crew modelling the hoodies (Image: Supplied)

"Their dedication to creating meaningful designs that resonate with our mission is truly commendable."

Following the creation of the hoodie, the sisters were "thrilled" to have the opportunity to present their design to the lifesaving crew during a visit to the air base.

"This collaboration is just the beginning for us and we have big dreams to expand our range in the future," they said.