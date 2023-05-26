And the parents claim that it was the latest in a series of accidents involving their child at the nursery.

Neil Dumoulin and Jessica Turner, who live in Fulford, say their two-year-old daughter Delilah suffered a head injury in an accident at Little Green Rascals nursery in Tadcaster Road.

The couple are waiting for the conclusion of an investigation into the incident to determine what happened.

The nursery said the safety of its children was its top priory, it was saddened that an accident had happened to a child in its care and a robust investigation was being carried out.

Delilah required hospital treatment for her injury, Neil said, adding that the incident had left the family "traumatised".

Neil said: "They had to glue her head closed. We were seconds from driving into the nursery car park and they called me to say she had an accident and they thought she might need hospital attention.

"The team in A&E were fantastic. We arrived at around 5.30pm and she was seen straight away."

Delilah a day after the accident following her hospital treatment (Image: Supplied)

Delilah registered with the nursery in February this year and she started the following week. Neil said she attended a mixture of fixed days as well as different sessions, making her almost full time.

"It all went well to start, we got a lot of positive updates on the Family App they use," Neil added.

But, after a couple of months Neil claimed his daughter began to be involved in a number of accidents while under the nursery's care.

He said: "On May 3, we got an accident report for her first facial injury, then on May 10 we got a second report for another injury to her forehead.

"On May 11, I decided to pull her and the staff spoke with us at length. Their managing director and operation director spoke to us on a call and asked us to come in on Monday (May 15) for a meeting to discuss their findings.

"At that meeting we discussed the issues and they gave us very asserted assurances she would be safe with a higher level of safeguarding."

But, following the meeting, Delilah's parents claim their daughter was involved in the another accident resulting in the head injury which required hospital treatment. They have now chosen to terminate their contract with the nursery.

The Old Station Nursery, which bought out Little Green Rascals in March this year, said it has launched an investigation into the incident involving Delilah - and will update her parents once it has come to a conclusion.

Sarah Steel, chief executive at The Old Station Nursery, said: "The safety of children, team members and visitors is the top priority at Little Green Rascals.

"We are saddened that an accident has occurred to a child within our care. We are conducting a robust investigation and a summary of findings will be shared with the parents at the point of conclusion.

"We liaise and work with regulatory bodies where applicable and are in contact with the Local Authority and Ofsted."

Ofsted said it is aware of the incident and is following its procedures to ensure the provider remains "suitable for registration".