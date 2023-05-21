Much as the buildings of London provided a backdrop to the recent coronation of King Charles, several buildings in York in the past have provided a similar role to the politics of York and North Yorkshire.

They relay a rich story of political life in our city – and central to many of these key buildings and the politics of the day was York’s most famous architect, John Carr.

The Eye of York represented the centre of political activity for the whole of Yorkshire.

Also known as the Eye of the Ridings and the Eye of Yorkshire, it was the place where MPs for the whole of Yorkshire were elected.

It was here that William Wilberforce stood for election on an anti-slavery ticket in 1807. It remained a place of political demonstration and protest; 10,000 mill workers marched on the site in 1832 protesting against poor factory working conditions.

The physical backdrop to a great deal of this political activity were the buildings of the Eye of York.

Since the 11th century, as part of York’s medieval castle, they were a centre of Royal power and control.

In the late 1700s they took on a life and importance of their own when a building boom brought fashionable Classical designs to the city.

The Courthouse or Crown Court Building and its mirror the Prison Building or Female Prison, built either side of the Eye of York in 1770s and 1780s, are amongst the most significant buildings of this period.

Although built a decade apart, they are a mirror of each other. They were built to designs by John Carr - York's most famous architect.

The central building of the three, known as the Debtor’s Prison, was built some 70 years earlier.

John Carr came to York from Horbury near Wakefield in the late 1740s.

First building Askham Hall in Askham Richard he subsequently gained commissions from York’s wealthy merchants and their families to build new fashionable houses.

John Carr bought a house in Skeldergate in 1750 and established his name as builder, stone mason and budding architect.

He very quickly won numerous commissions for fashionable houses for merchants and the landed gentry - perhaps his earliest being 47 Bootham for Mrs Mary Thompson.

It was the winning of a competition to design a new for the York racecourse on the Knavesmire for Lord Rockingham of Wentworth Woodhouse that began a career that would make John Carr one of the most famous architects of the 1700s and a person central to Yorkshire’s politics.

York was famous for horse racing with large crowds of the most fashionable and wealthy people being drawn to race meets through the season.

John Carr’s winning design created the world’s first racecourse grandstand from which all others can trace a legacy.

The building was a success, and John Carr became the go-to architect for the wealthy from across England who were associated with Lord Rockingham’s Whig (Liberal) Party.

Rockingham was to go on to become Prime Minister twice in 1765 and 1782, and continued to promote John Carr amongst his circles.

Carr in return was a very active supporter of Rockingham and his Whig (Liberal) Party.

He helped to organise a monthly meeting known as the Rockingham Club to discuss politics, eat venison (often supplied by Lord Rockingham himself) and drink wine.

The meetings of the Club took place firstly in the George Inn on Coney Street – a venue for many political discussions and debates and then more regularly the Assembly Rooms on Blake Street.

Carr went on to become a member of the more radical Yorkshire Association, which called for economic and parliamentary reform, increased voting rights for a greater number of people and limitations on Royal powers.

Political hustings, protests and elections no longer regularly take place on the Eye of York.

But perhaps the citizens and political parties of York should reinstate the political position of the Eye of York, and use the buildings created by York’s famous and perhaps most political architect, John Carr, as the backdrop to the Mayoral elections of 2024 and thereafter.