The new T&R Theakston bar ‘Flying Frankie’ was officially opened yesterday (May 17) by its champion namesake Frankie Dettori during the first day of the Dante Festival.

The Italian jockey, who raced on the opening day of the festival, took the time to open the bar alongside joint managing director of Theakston, Simon Theakston.

The opening of 'Flying Frankie' at York Racecourse (Image: Supplied)

Mr Theakston said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be given by the Racecourse Committee to establish a new bar for County Stand members.

"Theakston values its long association with the York Racecourse and everyone is thrilled to be expanding our relationship with this new offering for visitors.

“To have Frankie join us to open the bar which was named in his honour today, on the first day of the Dante Festival, is a wonderful moment for the whole Theakston team.

"We look forward to serving racegoers and Frankie’s many fans with some of our legendary beers.”

Located at the southern end of the County Stand, near the John Carr Terrace, the bar will be serving a range of Theakston’s premium ales, including the iconic Old Peculier.

Theakston Paradise Gold dry vintage cider and its beer spirit, Theakston Spirit of Old Peculier will also be stocked alongside a range of wines, pre-mixed spirits and soft drinks.

The brewery has also created a special hazy IPA, Theakston Ebor, exclusively for racegoers.

Decorated in the Theakston corporate colours of yellow and black, the bar marks an expansion of the Theakston’s partnership with York Racecourse which also includes the brewery sponsoring the Theakston Bar in the grandstand and Paddock.

The new Flying Frankie bar at York Racecourse (Image: Supplied)

This year’s Dante Festival, the three-day horse racing event in York, started on Wednesday and runs until tomorrow (May 19), with the prize money totalling £1.425 million.

Wednesday’s Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora offered winnings of up to £130,000, while the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante race today (May 18) offers a record prize of £180,000.

Friday’s principal race, The Yorkshire Cup, also offers a record prize of £180,000, thanks to the help of new sponsor, Boodles.

Speaking on the first day of the Dante Festival, James Brennan, of York Racecourse, said: "The gates are open, people are arriving in the sunshine so are able to enjoy the lawns."

Racegoers can also find the main restaurant, the York Kitchen and Café – formerly known as the Grandstand and Paddock - on the site.

The new name nods to the homemade signature dishes on offer, which include deep filled Yorkshire Puddings.

There are also takeaway food options in the County Stand and customers can scan a QR code to order drinks from the Champagne Lawn.