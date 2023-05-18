The cohort from the Sim Balk Lane campus' BA Acting for Stage and Screen degree exhibited their drama skills by performing a series of short scenes from contemporary plays.

Jordan Benson, playing Rich, is roughed up by Jim Carnall’s Pete in Sixty Five Miles by Matt Hartley (Image: Supplied)

Scenes included extracts from Closer by comedian Patrick Marber, The Effect by playwright Lucy Prebble, Sixty Five Miles by playwright Matt Hartley, Eigengrau by Penelope Skinner, Consensual by Evan Placey, and Bird by Katherine Chandler.

Zee William and Jim Carnall are in conflict in an American Medley (Image: Supplied by York College University Centre)

The students performed in front of industry professionals, and a video was also sent to agents.

Celeste North Finocchi is frustrated as Adriana in Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors (Image: Supplied)

James Harvey, the progamme leader and acting lecturer, who is also currently developing a musical with West End collaborators, said: "The Graduate Showcase was a culmination of two years of professional actor training, and gave our first cohort of actors an opportunity to present their work to the industry, which will launch them into successful careers for many years."

Philippa Hickson plays a heartfelt Isabella in Measure for Measure by Shakespeare (Image: Supplied)

Alongside James, the course is run by working industry professionals, including voice lecturer Yvonne Morley-Chisholm, who works at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and workshops are delivered by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Lizzie Lickley's Alice (left) challenges Celeste North Finnochi's Anna in Patrick Marber's Closer (Image: Supplied by York College University Centre)

York College University Centre is just one of around 20 education providers in the UK affiliated to the prestigious Spotlight Graduate Membership Scheme, and is regarded as a professional actor training programme by the industry.

Andrew Hilyer, playing Freddie, tries to convince Shell Murphy’s Diane in Consensual by Evan Pacey (Image: Supplied)

The degree is run in partnership with the Theatre Royal and Screen Yorkshire, who helped finance the BAFTA award-winning film This is England, as well as the popular TV series’ Peaky Blinders, and All Creatures Great and Small.

For more information on York College University Centre’s BA Acting for Stage and Screen degree, please click here.