And the company says more than 190 storm overflow areas have been earmarked for improvement and investment in Yorkshire - a number of which spill into York's rivers.

Yorkshire Water said it plans to invest £180 million in reducing discharges from storm overflows in the next two years.

The plan is targeting overflows that discharge the most often or for the most time as the company looks to reduce its impact on water quality. More than 190 overflows, including some into the Ouse and Foss rivers in York, have been earmarked for investment as part of the plan.

The investment, partly funded by shareholders, is in addition to the £147 million being spent as part of the firm's current five-year business plan and the work being planned between 2025 and 2030, which will see the company’s largest environmental investment since privatisation.

It comes as Environment Agency figures earlier this year showed there were a total of 301,091 sewage spills in the UK in 2022, an average of 824 a day.

Nicola Shaw, CEO of Yorkshire Water, said: "There has been a huge amount of criticism of, and anger at, the water industry over recent months. I get why people are angry – seeing sewage in our rivers and seas isn’t right. We should have a system that befits the 21st century. So, on behalf of Yorkshire Water, I am sorry.

"We did not act quickly enough to tackle the issue of storm overflows into rivers. Despite the number and duration of discharges from storm overflows in Yorkshire decreasing in 2022, we understand they happen more than our customers would like and we are determined to tackle this issue and do our bit for river health.

"Tackling overflows, which were designed into the system as a relief valve, is a priority for us, but it is also a significant task. In Yorkshire, we have over 2,200 overflows and we know replumbing the whole of Yorkshire is not a quick fix as it would be both significantly disruptive and costly to customers. Further investment from our shareholders is helping us tackle this issue."

Work will be carried out on overflows which discharge into all the major rivers throughout the entire region.

The investment can be split into four different types of work including increasing storage within Yorkshire Water’s wastewater treatment works, preventing surface water entering the sewer system, reducing infiltration into sewers and small changes to the operation of treatment works

Work in these areas will include building additional storage tanks to retain more wastewater, holding it back, so it doesn’t go through overflows.

Rainwater will be redirected away from sewers and into water butts or SUDs. Water sources that shouldn’t be plumbed into the network will be removed. And the company will change how it operates the wider sewer network and pumping stations that could reduce the need for overflows to kick in to action.