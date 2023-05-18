McCain has partnered with Community Shop to open a new social supermarket store in Eastfield – the manufacturers UK home since 1969.

Community Shop is a social enterprise, which redistributes surplus food and household products through its network of 11 Community Shops across the country.

It sells high quality products that have been donated by retailers, brands and manufacturers to local members at deeply discounted prices and is to open this summer in Eastfield.

The Eastfield store is to open this summer and will be the first in North Yorkshire.

The Community Shop elsewhere (Image: McCain)

It will support around 750 people in the local community.

Revenue raised in the store will be re-invested back into the local area through the store’s Community Hub, which will offer personal development programmes tailored to the needs of each member.

These programmes range from cookery clubs and home budgeting, to interview skills and business courses.

Read next:

The store will also house a community kitchen, offering low-cost hot meals, with children eating free every day.

Community Shop Eastfield will operate on a free membership basis and be open to anyone who lives locally, receives welfare support and is motivated to make a positive change to their lives.

Across Community Shop’s existing network, last year alone its stores supported over 28,000 households.

A Community Shop in Stocking Farm (Image: McCain)

Gary Stott, executive chairman at Community Shop, said he was “delighted” to partner with McCain to open the new Eastfield shop.

“With the ongoing cost of living crisis, the deeply discounted food that is available in our stores is a lifeline for so many people,” he said.

“This is supported by the life-changing development programmes through our Community Hub, which helps people focus on becoming the best version of themselves.”

Jillian Moffatt, regional president of Great Britain and Ireland at McCain, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Community Shop to bring a new store to Eastfield – a place where McCain GB has called home for over 50 years.

“Given the impact of their current stores, we know that Community Shop Eastfield will provide an invaluable service to the local community and we look forward to supporting it for years to come.”

To find out more, visit: www.companyshopgroup.co.uk/communityshop