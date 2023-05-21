Inspected by the industry regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Radfield Home Care achieved its 'Outstanding' status following an inspection in January.

The inspection analysed the service to ensure it was safe, effective and responsive, whilst recognising its approach to being caring and well led.

The CQC report said: “The service was excellently managed and was a positive role model to other organisations and the local community.

“The provider lived and worked by their values which were embedded throughout the service and shared by staff.

"The provider truly valued staff for their terrific work, ensuring they were fully supported and recognised for going above and beyond.

"The management team understood issues in the local community and worked to address them through effective working with a wide range of other organisations.”

With a team of 25 care professionals and office management, the report described the nature of the service as “excellently managed”.

Director at Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk and Ryedale, Ed Gill, said: "I am so proud of everyone’s involvement in achieving this milestone and to be the only Outstanding home care provider in York and surrounding area is extraordinary.”