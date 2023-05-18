The ex-premiership defender, now a regular BBC and Sky Sports pundit, was snared by a camera in a 30mph zone travelling 5mph above the limit in the luxury vehicle.

Richards, 34, was caught on the B6165, near Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, which is a short 20-minute drive from his home in the village of Nidd, on August 3 last year.

And at Harrogate Magistrates' Court on May 3 this year, he pleaded guilty to one count of speeding and was fined £666 for the offence.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay a £266 victim surcharge and court costs of £90, leaving Richards out of pocket by a total of £1,022.

The former player, who grew up in the Leeds suburb of Chapeltown, previously revealed how he was frequently pulled over by police when returning back to the city.

But since leaving life as an international footballer, Richards has been dubbed ‘Mr Monopoly’ by friends after amassing a multi-million pound property empire.

Richards was working at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (May 17) where he congratulated Manchester City stars after their victory over Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League.