POLICE in York have sent out a warning to parents.
The North Yorkshire force is warning about the dangers of Nitrous Oxide after they have seen increased reports of empty canisters of gas being found in open areas across the county where young people congregate.
A spokesman said: "Nitrous Oxide can be extremely dangerous, so we are calling for parents to be vigilant for signs that their children are purchasing it.
"People may believe that because the gas is widely available and easily purchased, that it’s harmless.
"However, inhaling it can lead to unconsciousness and ultimately suffocation, as the body is essentially starved of oxygen.
"There is also evidence to show that people with heart conditions can be at higher risk of harm and that inhalation can lead to anaemia or long-term nerve damage.
"If you see any suspicious activity where you think nitrous oxide is being consumed, please report it to the police via 101 or the North Yorkshire Police website."
