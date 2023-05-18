Citywide Health, who operate eight pharmacies across York, will move its Huntington Pharmacy from Huntington GP surgery on North Lane, into Parkers Pharmacy at 61, North Moor Road, which is just across the road from its current site.

Richard Harrison, director of Citywide Health said: “Government funding for community pharmacies has been frozen for seven years, while costs of operating the pharmacies have increased by 30 per cent.

"The closure of Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury's at Monks Cross demonstrates the financial difficulties community pharmacies face, and merging our two pharmacies together onto one site is the only viable way to continue to be able to operate a pharmacy in Huntington.

"Patients will still see the same friendly faces from both pharmacies in the new merged pharmacy.”

Richard Harrison director of Citywide Health in York (Image: Citywide)

As The Press previously reported the decision, announced earlier this year, by pharmacy group Lloyds to close their concessions in Sainsbury's supermarkets across the country has been met with dismay.

And Luke Charters, the prospective Labour candidate for York Outer said he has written to a Government minister to voice his concern.

Preparations for the move have included installing a new 24 hour medicine collection point at Parkers Pharmacy, so patients can collect their medication at whatever time suits.

A new 24 hour medicine collection point at Parkers Pharmacy (Image: Citywide)

Richard said patients should continue to order their prescriptions as normal, and will be advised where to collect their medication from by text message.

A second consultation room has been added, meaning the pharmacy will be able to deliver Covid vaccinations, adding to its already busy travel vaccination service. Once the merger is complete, the opening hours will be extended to 8pm during the week and 1pm on Saturday.

Richard said the move away from Huntington surgery will create additional consultation space and make GP appointments easier to access in Huntington.

Patients can register to use the 24hr medicine collection point by registering in the pharmacy or online at https://www.citywidehealth.co.uk/247collection/