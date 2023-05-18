It has been shortlisted in this year’s Royal Town Planning Institute (RPTI) Awards for Planning Excellence, as one of the finalists in the Yorkshire Excellence in Plan Making Practice category.

The Neighbourhood Plan sets out an ambitious 15-year route map to secure a sustainable future for both York Minster and its seven-hectare estate.

Its adoption on June 16 last year - following a community referendum of all residents on the electoral register within the Minster Precinct - marked the first time that a Neighbourhood Plan has been used to map the future care of a cathedral or a heritage estate.

Recent developments forming part of the wider Neighbourhood Plan include the Minster receiving permission to install 199 photovoltaic panels on the roof of its South Quire, and the creation of a Centre of Excellence for heritage craft skills, on which construction will begin shortly.

The quad inside the planned 'centre of excellence' (Image: York Minster/ planning documents)

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our pioneering approach to heritage conservation, particularly given the strength of the competition and the status of these awards for our industry.

“The Neighbourhood Plan was developed through four years of hard work, and involved large-scale collaboration with the York Minster Neighbourhood Forum, the York Minster Fund, City of York Council and the local community.

It is a truly community-led plan which roots itself in heritage, while at the same time embracing the future through the use of cutting edge technology and providing a policy route map to decarbonising the Minster and its Precinct.”

The Royal Town Planning Institute is a leading membership organisation and a Chartered Institute responsible for maintaining professional standards in planning and the built environment.

Its Awards for Planning Excellence are widely regarded as the UK’s leading planning awards.

The Excellence in Plan Making category recognises submissions that demonstrate excellent practice in plan making, including how the adopted plans will make a positive impact on the local economy, community and environment.

To find out more about the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan, visit yorkminster.org/about-us/master-planning/