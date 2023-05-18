To support the safe disposal of scrap metal in the city, Luke Daniel Jamieson, 31, of Woodlea Avenue in York was prosecuted and pleaded guilty in court on May 12 to four offences.

The offences were acting as a scrap metal collector without holding the appropriate licence, carrying waste without holding a waste carrier’s licence, failing to keep the required records for collecting and selling scrap metal.

The court issued Mr Jamieson fines totalling £300 and ordered him to pay £300 in costs and a £120 surcharge.

Jane Mowat, head of safer communities at City of York Council, said: “Any business or resident wanting to dispose of any scrap metal items must ensure that it is taken by an authorised and licensed scrap metal collector, or that it is safely disposed of at a local household waste recycling centre.

“Scrap metal left on a kerb or roadside presents a hazard, potential pollutant and may be taken for abandoned waste or fly tipping.”

Before his court appearance, Mr Jamieson applied for and was granted the necessary licence to carry waste - and has submitted an application for his scrap metal dealer’s licence.