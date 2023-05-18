Tang Hall Community Centre won Best Small Scale Project at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards last week. The award was shared and collected by York-based Green Building Renewables, which installed the solar PV system at the centre last year.

Like many community buildings last year, the community centre's energy costs have increased dramatically from around £7,500 per annum on utilities to around £35,000 - which is the highest cost for the centre.

Green Building Renewables supplied and installed a system which would have maximum impact on the community centre and within the budget of the funds available to the charity through fundraising methods, including Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunding.

The centre manager, Stephen Collins, said: "The work by Green Building Renewables is a lifeline for the community around Tang Hall community centre.

"Over the years, the centre has survived a fire, floods and the Covid-19 pandemic but nothing has threatened our future as significantly as the energy price crisis.

"During that difficult time of the pandemic, the community became closer together and was able to support those people that needed it. In the last year, the community once again came together to help fundraise for the solar panels we have now installed.

"I cannot fault the work of Green Building Renewables and we immediately saw the impact of the work on our energy bills. In the last month alone, we saw 75 per cent of our energy come from the solar panels.

"This is a game changer for the centre. We are now looking at how a heat pump could help transform the centre further."

This installation has allowed the community hall to continue its work while energy prices remain high. The award entry will now be entered into the National Energy Efficiency Awards, which will take place later this year.

Chris Delaney, managing director at Green Building Renewables, said on the project: "We're incredibly proud that our work at Tang Hall Community Centre was recognised at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards. This reflects how worthwhile a project is to the community and rewards our team's hard work and professionalism.

"Tang Hall Community Centre is an incredible place that provides vital services to people like the National Lottery funded Big Local Scheme and its YourCafe which help feeds people every week."

Dunnington-based Green Building Renewables Green Building Renewables is a network of local experts with over 20 years of experience installing low-carbon and renewable technologies.

The firm installs a range of products, including air and ground source heat pumps, underfloor heating, solar PV, EV charging and battery storage.