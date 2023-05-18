North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, based in Northallerton, specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear as well as cleaning and hygiene products, personal protective equipment (PPE) and office stationery.

Howard Gill, CTS’s managing director, addressing a quarterly business update meeting for all staff, said: “There’s no doubt that these are challenging economic times, with an on-going cost-of-living crisis which impacts on businesses across the UK. We are no exception.

“Having said that, we are very encouraged by the progress we have made so far this year, with strong trading figures across all sectors of our business, which are supported by a healthy order book, margin improvements across the board and exciting new customers, including Sainsbury's and Bunzl.

“In addition, we have secured market leading suppliers from our burgeoning hygiene business, including a new partnership with Cleenol, as this division goers from strength to strength.

“At the same time, we are now being included in large tenders for major UK companies and we are establishing a formidable reputation for being a one-stop business supplies company with the ability to meet all the needs of our customers from quality workwear to high-class hygiene products.

“We are also delighted with the rapid growth of Equithread, which specialises in providing high quality, affordable workwear and uniform to the horse racing and equestrian industry.

“Equithread is proving to be a resounding success.”

CTS’s talented senior team has been strengthened by two key appointments, James Smith who is the new Production Manager and Imran Amjad, who joins as a Senior Account Manager, with special responsibility for cleaning and hygiene sector.

Howard said: “James and Imran are tremendous additions to our tight-knit and hard-working team. Their experience and expertise will be vital in driving our business forward and ensuring that we continue to be the fastest-expanding supplier of business workwear, office supplies and hygiene products in the north of England and a leading player in these sectors in the UK.”

CTS has extensive warehouse and distribution facilities in Northallerton to service its many high-profile clients including Sports Direct, WS Transport, Bunzl, Heck, Sainsburys, Flamingo Land and Woodsmith Construction.

Founded just four years ago, the company’s growth has been astonishing, with a projected £50 million turnover by 2027.

CTS UK’s Northallerton premises were officially opened by the then Chancellor and now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He said at the time: “The hard work and vision of companies such as CTS are the backbone of the UK economy. They innovate, they invest and they provide sustainable employment in the Northallerton and Bedale area.”