VINTAGE tractors and engines from across the UK will gather at a popular North Yorkshire venue for an annual celebration.
The UK’s largest tractor festival 'Tractor Fest' will see Newby Hall near Ripon host more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors, 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Tom Moffat, who will be bringing two rare vintage Ruston and Hornsby lighting plants to the show, said: "I only know of three such lighting sets still in existence - and I own two of them."
Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest will be held over two days on June 10 and 11 and is established as a firm favourite with enthusiasts and families.
This year’s festival will showcase factory-built portable engines and tractors with Perkins engines. A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer while admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here