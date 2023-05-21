The UK’s largest tractor festival 'Tractor Fest' will see Newby Hall near Ripon host more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors, 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Tom Moffat, who will be bringing two rare vintage Ruston and Hornsby lighting plants to the show, said: "I only know of three such lighting sets still in existence - and I own two of them."

Farmer David Mashiter is preparing to bring his Richard Hornsby engine to the show (Image: Supplied)

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest will be held over two days on June 10 and 11 and is established as a firm favourite with enthusiasts and families.

This year’s festival will showcase factory-built portable engines and tractors with Perkins engines. A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer while admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.