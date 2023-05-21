A 'MUCH-LOVED' church clock in a North Yorkshire town has undergone a £7,000 revamp during a project.
Last year, residents came together to launch the Platinum Jubilee Clock Restoration Project for St Bartholomew's Church in Arkendale, near Knaresborough.
A community event has been held to unveil the refurbished clock, which features gold leaf gilded dials that match the original. The clock mechanism has also been deep-cleaned.
Councillor Robert Windass, who represents the Boroughbridge and Claro division on North Yorkshire Council, was the largest funder with £2,500 from his locality budget.
Cllr Windass said: “I’m delighted to join the community in celebrating the long-awaited unveiling of the church clock.
"The large-scale project involved making new clock faces to match the original - and the mechanism was overhauled to make sure it will run for many years to come."
A significant amount of funding came from local sponsors and donations through a 'Sponsor a Numeral' campaign.
