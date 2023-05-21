A 'MUCH-LOVED' church clock in a North Yorkshire town has undergone a £7,000 revamp during a project.

Last year, residents came together to launch the Platinum Jubilee Clock Restoration Project for St Bartholomew's Church in Arkendale, near Knaresborough.

A community event has been held to unveil the refurbished clock, which features gold leaf gilded dials that match the original. The clock mechanism has also been deep-cleaned.

Councillor Robert Windass, who represents the Boroughbridge and Claro division on North Yorkshire Council, was the largest funder with £2,500 from his locality budget.

York Press: Account director at Allerton Waste Recovery Park, Colin Fletcher, Cllr Robert Windass and the warden of St Bartholomew's Church, Robyn CoxAccount director at Allerton Waste Recovery Park, Colin Fletcher, Cllr Robert Windass and the warden of St Bartholomew's Church, Robyn Cox (Image: Supplied)

Cllr Windass said: “I’m delighted to join the community in celebrating the long-awaited unveiling of the church clock.

"The large-scale project involved making new clock faces to match the original - and the mechanism was overhauled to make sure it will run for many years to come."

A significant amount of funding came from local sponsors and donations through a 'Sponsor a Numeral' campaign.