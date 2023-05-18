The Elvington Scouts Group, have FACTCO to thank for providing two years of full fibre broadband to the village Scout hut free of charge, granting them speeds up to 30 times faster than before.

Securing the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed scouts access to the UK’s newest, fastest and most reliable broadband technology this month has opened a world of opportunities for Elvington’s next generation.

Read next:

FACTCO Community Fibre Lead Craig Morley knows the importance of investing in the youth of tomorrow and is thrilled to see the broadband connection go live.

Craig said: “Scouts is all about preparing kids for the future, and our full fibre broadband can help them do exactly that.

"Cities are always taken care of by big providers, but FACTCO’s here to make sure smaller communities aren’t left behind.”

Cub Scout Erin McEwan-Wright, eight, is one of 85 scouts who can now benefit from full fibre broadband, the UK’s fastest, and more reliable broadband technology.

She said: “I use my iPad for Times Table Rockstars which helps me learn my times tables. I also use my laptop for playing horse games, the quicker the internet is the quicker I can feed and groom my horses!”

Deputy group scout leader Tracy McEwan says that having fast and reliable internet is vital for the Scout Hut and the Elvington community, in ways that support learning and having fun.

Tracy said: “With several badges dedicated to Scouts using the internet safely, managing cyberbullying, protecting themselves online and other tips and tricks, relying on quality internet is crucial. We also rely on the internet to download large files, such as videos, and not waiting for downloads saves us a lot of time.”

Thanks to funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) through the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme which helps fund lightning-fast connections in hard-to-reach areas, support from the City of York Council, and built by FACTCO, this next-generation broadband is already making waves in Elvington, with a number of homes already connected.