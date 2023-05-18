It is, of course, a sad thing to see many shops closed and empty in York city centre. This, however, is worse by the majority of shops being seemingly painted grey, dark blue or black.
This adds to the drabness of what is a magnificent city centre.
Maybe it is down to cost or it has just happened? It might add a disincentive for visitors wanting to come for a return visit - or dissuade visitors and residents like from going into a shop or business that is open.
Now with the warmer it would be a good time to access and enhance the look of the city centre.
Timothy Wynn-Werninck, Dodgson Terrace, Acomb
