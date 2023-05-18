It’s good that there is so much sympathy for ‘Long Boi’, the duck.
However, it is inconsistent that we are sentimental over particular animals - I cried when one of our cats died recently - and yet close our eyes to the suffering of animals slaughtered for food.
I follow a vegan diet as male animals are killed in dairy and egg production.
Rose Berl, Vine Street, York
