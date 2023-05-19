Alan Stow, who served in the fire service for 30 years, passed away on May 6.

Alan, who was born in Rugby in 1939, was part of the fire crew called to York Minster in the early hours of the morning on July 9, 1984, to reports of flames in the historic building.

On arrival, as the most senior fireman present, he was the initial commander in control with members of York's Red Watch already fighting the fire.

York Minster during the fire in July 1984 (Image: Supplied)

Alan described this as his "career defining moment" as the 114 firefighters and 10 officers who attended from all over North Yorkshire managed to contain the fire within the South Transcept by collapsing the roof, stopping the fire from spreading to the main tower and releasing the hot gases building up in the building.

Remembering the fateful night, Alan once told The Press: "If it had spread, it would have left the entire cathedral a burnt-out shell. It was dependant on the courage, skills and dedication of the firefighters to prevent this happening. This beautiful building had to be saved.

"Although during my career I attended many serious fires, nothing in my experience had ever had such an impact on me."

He joined the fire brigade in 1961 at Rugby. He served in various stations around Warwickshire for 12 years before promotion saw him arrive in Northallerton as assistant division officer in 1972.

Further promotion in 1974 led to division commander at Scarborough responsible for 12 local stations. His family said they will always remember the smell of him returning from battling moorland and forest fires for days on end in the hot summer of 1976.

Alan Stow was part of the fire service that handled the York Minster fire in 1984 (Image: Supplied)

Another promotion then brought him to York as division commander in 1978.

Alan retired from the service in 1992 and took on the role of fire adviser at York and District Hospital until 1998.

Alan joined York and Ainsty Rotary Club in 1980, clocking up 42 years of charitable work with them.

Alan Stow was a member of different fire services for 30 years (Image: David Harrison)

Alan's son-in-law, Nick Enticknap, said: "Their motto 'Service Above Self' could not represent the man better.

"He could be seen with a collecting tin, planting daffodils in roadside verges, marshalling at running events through the city and helping Santa on his Christmas float ride funding trips around the suburbs each year."

Moving to North Yorkshire kindled a great interest in the outdoors for Alan, as he covered hundreds of miles walking. He was a member of the Long Distance Walking Association, joined RSPB and was a long-time member of York Ornithological Club.

Alan met his wife Sue when she was a secretary at Warwickshire Fire Brigade and they married in 1964. He also leaves two children, Brian and Angela and three grandchildren, Poppy, Ruby and Dan.

Nick added: "We all miss him very much, he was such an incredible role model, giving his times to help friends, neighbours and even complete strangers."

Alan was also a member of York Rotary for more than 40 years (Image: Supplied)

There will be a memorial service for Alan at St Edward the Confessor Church in Tadcaster Road at 12pm on Thursday, June 8.

There is no dress code, no flowers but donations to St Leonard's Hospice, which Alan did a lot of fundraising for.