I READ in The Press that the family with identical new-born triplet girls are having problems telling them apart (Identical triplets born in York in 200 million-to-one birth, May 9).
My daughter, who lives in Bournemouth, is a maternity nurse and in the past few years has worked with three sets of new-born triplets.
To tell them apart she used nail varnish. A dab on a big toe nail does not wash off and is easily renewed. She suggests red on the first born, pink on the second and nothing on the youngest.
Kathleen Shouksmith, Strensall
