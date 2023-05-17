Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft of alcohol from a North Yorkshire supermarket.
The incident happened at the Tesco supermarket in Station Road, Filey, just before 11am on April 15.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a “high value amount of alcohol” was stolen during the theft.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images, as they believe they may have information that will help their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email zoe.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Hughes.
Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When passing information about the incident, quote reference number 12230066760.
