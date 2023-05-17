The event will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend, August 25 - 28, at its new venue, in the grounds of Castle Howard.

Singer-songwriter Ella Henderson, Top Loader and Blue, have been added to the star-studded line up which includes Sister Sledge, Sam Ryder, Rak-Su and Symphonic Ibiza.

The fun-filled, family event will also feature Andy & the Odd Socks, from the CBBC hit show 'Andy and the Band', YolanDa's Band Jam, Dick and Dom and the Raver Tots Big Top, who will be bringing their dance music.

There will also be TV character meet and greets with Bluey and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol and activities for children of all ages, including two craft tents featuring a range of fun and creative workshops such as 'Pimp my Cookie' and a 'Story Corner'.

Hot air balloons from around Europe will appear at the Fiesta, including a range of new character balloons, which will feature in the mass balloon launches each morning and evening and the spectacular night glow displays lighting up the evenings (all weather permitting).

Other items in the packed schedule include meet and greet with balloon pilots, balloon tethering, arena entertainment including daredevil stunt shows, large family funfair, food and drink village and walkabout entertainment, with the Fiesta's spectacular finale on Monday evening. With more acts still to be announced, a full line-up will be released closer to the Fiesta.

For the first time, this year's Fiesta will also include an option for camping so visitors can stay for the entire weekend or come for the day.

Balloon Fiesta Organiser, John Lowery, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have such a star-studded line up of music and entertainment for the whole weekend of the 2023 Fiesta. In addition to the amazing spectacle of the balloons flying over our new venue, Castle Howard, we also have our biggest and best ever range of activities and displays for the whole family to enjoy, with more children's entertainment than ever before, as well as the option to stay and camp.

We're encouraging visitors to book well in advance to make sure they can enjoy the whole Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta experience and use the advantage of our payment plans.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk/tickets.

More information is also available through Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Earlier this year, the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta also announced its expansion to Cheshire, hosting the area's first ever Balloon Fiesta at Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall on 4-6 August 2023.