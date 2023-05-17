Taking place on Saturday, 27 and Sunday, May 28, over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, visitors can expect another fresh line up of live demonstrations from renowned chefs, over 100 food stalls, live music, traditional fairground rides and family entertainment.

Heading up this year’s Main Stage line-up is famous face and Chef Pâtissier, Benoit Blin – as seen as a judge on Bake Off: The Professionals – who will be returning to Malton after wowing the crowds with his reverse chocolate crumble at the 2021 Malton Food Lovers Festival. This May Bank Holiday weekend, Benoit will be cooking up a storm on stage with not one but two demonstrations each day.

Also returning by popular demand is 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off, David Atherton, who comes from Whitby and considers this to be his local food festival. This year, the star baker will be back on the Main Stage, whipping up even more delicious treats for festival goers to feast their eyes on.

In addition to those special guests, there will also be an array of amazing local producers, chefs and bakers taking to the Main Stage, including local gem, Kathryn Bumby from the Yorkshire Pasta Company, who will be bringing Italian flavours to Yorkshire’s Food Capital. Plus, Malton-legend, Gilly Robinson from Malton’s cookery school, The Cook’s Place will be creating some exciting, seasonal dishes.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Malton Food Lovers Festival back for its 14th year, and having well-known chefs return year on year is a huge testament to Malton’s status as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

"Last year we saw visitors flock to the town in their tens of thousands, and we expect the Spring festival to be just as popular. If you haven’t already planned your trip over to the Food Lovers Festival now's the time.”

Tom added: "Not only is Malton popular with food fans from far and wide, but the town also has the royal stamp of approval, with Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently basking in the artisan wonders of Malton, on their visit to Talbot Yard in April."

Dubbed as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury”, the Malton Food Lovers Festival is situated right in the heart of the town, with gorgeous views and even more gorgeous food and drink to feast on all weekend long.

The Malton Food Lovers Festival is free to enter, and the fun begins at 9am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

There are designated festival Park & Ride car parks operating (at a small charge) each day. The Park and Ride service will be available at each entrance to Malton from the A64, with a regular shuttle bus service direct to the event entrance. Malton is also easily accessible by train or bus with an hourly service on the Liverpool to Scarborough line and the award winning Yorkshire Coastliner service – the station is just a 10 minute walk from the Festival entrance.

For more information about the Malton Food Lovers Festivals of 2023, head to the website: https://www.visitmalton.com/food-festival-yorkshire