The organisation implemented a range of energy efficient measures at hundreds of properties in its area, including external wall insulations and new boiler installations.

The council provides funding for a range of energy efficiency measures for residents through its Ryedale Energy Saver.

It received the Council/Local Authority Body of the Year award.

There were 11 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at the Clarion Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield, on Thursday, May 11, attended by individuals and companies throughout Yorkshire and Humberside that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “Companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry are carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. We all know we have to be more energy efficient as a nation, but it is our nominees and winners who are at the sharp end, creating often ingenious opportunities to help people save energy, drive down bills and help the environment.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our regional events celebrate the effort and endeavour of everyone in the sector and those, often unsung, heroes driving forward energy efficiency in homes and businesses. It is important to highlight the work currently taking place in our industry and I am sure many Yorkshire businesses and individuals will also feature at our national awards in September.” Further information on the awards is available at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk