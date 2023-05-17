With her husband, Percy Gibson by her side, they will field your questions, giving audiences the opportunity to have an intimate chat with the world famous actress.

Featuring seldom told tales, enchanting anecdotes, and rare and fascinating footage from her seven decades in showbusiness, the evening will be full of the usual wit, candour, and of course glamour that we have come to expect from this British born Hollywood legend. As an award-winning actress, author, producer, humanitarian and entrepreneur, Joan Collins' career places her in the unrivalled ranks of an international icon.

Joan Collins is first and foremost an actress. However, she is also a best-selling author, an accomplished producer and a successful entrepreneur. Winner of two Golden Globes and a People’s Choice Awards, nominated several times for Golden Globes, People’s Choice and Emmy awards, as well as recipient of numerous other awards worldwide. She has appeared in more than 70 feature films and hundreds of television appearances, including creating the role of Alexis Carrington on Dynasty, one of the most highly rated television dramas of all time. Her novels and memoirs have sold over 50 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 30 languages. She is recognized world-round as a fashion maven of timeless beauty, and is a regular diarist for The Spectator and a contributor to The Daily Mail, The Telegraph, The Times and Harper’s Bazaar. On stage, Joan Collins has performed on Broadway, the West End, and in national tours in the UK and North America. On the humanitarian front she is devoted to the well-being of women, children and families and regularly lends her support and celebrity to causes that include finding a cure for breast cancer and empowering children with learning disabilities.

Joan Collins with be at the Grand Opera House in York on Monday, October 2.

Tickets from £25 at ATGtickets.com/york