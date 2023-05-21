Thanks to all our local parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.

Today we are meeting three more: Millie Mya Aylett, Theodore Keith Stamper and Lottie Lou Ansell-Brigham.

Here are our latest new arrivals:

---

Millie Mya Aylett

Millie (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

14th April 2023

Baby's weight?

7lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Amy and Paul Aylett

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Burnholme

Anything unusual about the birth?

Nothing unusual, but a very lovely pink surprise!

---

---

Theodore Keith Stamper

Theodore (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

20/04/2023

Baby's weight?

7lbs 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Jonathan & Brianna Stamper

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Norton, Malton

---

Lottie Lou Ansell-Brigham

Lottie (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

03/04/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Zoe Brigham and Anthony Ansell

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Lottie was born on her uncle's birthday

---

