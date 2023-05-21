TIME to meet this week's new babies of York.
Thanks to all our local parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.
Today we are meeting three more: Millie Mya Aylett, Theodore Keith Stamper and Lottie Lou Ansell-Brigham.
Here are our latest new arrivals:
---
Millie Mya Aylett
Baby's date of birth?
14th April 2023
Baby's weight?
7lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Amy and Paul Aylett
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Burnholme
Anything unusual about the birth?
Nothing unusual, but a very lovely pink surprise!
---
---
Theodore Keith Stamper
Baby's date of birth?
20/04/2023
Baby's weight?
7lbs 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Jonathan & Brianna Stamper
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Norton, Malton
---
Lottie Lou Ansell-Brigham
Baby's date of birth?
03/04/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Zoe Brigham and Anthony Ansell
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Lottie was born on her uncle's birthday
---
