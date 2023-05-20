The schedule was recently released and also announced that the team will be flying major flypasts with nine aircraft while aerobatic displays will be carried out using an eight-jet formation, according to the Royal Air Force (RAF) website.

Three new pilots will be joining the team, taking up positions as Red 2, Red 3 and Red 4.

The #RedArrows are carrying out the next phase of pre-season training, known as Exercise Springhawk. Let’s hear from Red 7 in Greece. pic.twitter.com/Vqu6J5Psyk — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) May 12, 2023

When will the Red Arrows be visiting North Yorkshire this summer?





Training is well underway ahead of the first display of the season next month but those in North Yorkshire will have to wait a little while longer to see the talented team in action.

The Red Arrows will be performing a public aerobatic display at the Whitby Regatta on Sunday, August 13.

The regatta is one of the oldest on the North East coast and has drawn large crowds to Whitby over the years.

There will also be an RAF Battle of Lancaster flying display as well as rowing races, a fun run, a spectacular firework show and much more.

What an incredible photo! Fireworks and lightning! ⚡️🎆



This image was taken at the Whitby Regatta last night.



Credit: 📸 View Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/KuM8pl25vu — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) August 16, 2022

What time will the Red Arrows be performing at the Whitby Regatta?





The exact times of the aerobatic display will be confirmed by event organisers when available.

However, it’s important to note timings could be subject to change up until the event itself.

What display routine will the Red Arrows perform at the Whitby Regatta?





The aerobatic display changes each year, but the 2023 routine is expected to be released this month once the Red Arrows have been granted Public Display Authority.

Last year the team performed movements such as Wall to 7 Arrow, Shuttle to Lightning, Boomerang, Tornado Present and many more.

More details about the Red Arrows including newly added event displays can be found on the RAF website.