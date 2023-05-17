Officers received information about the incident which happened in Crab Lane, Crossgates, near Scarborough, and involved a young male using the electric powered scooter.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it is illegal to use an E-Scooter on a public road.

“Any person who uses a powered transporter on a public road or other prohibited space in breach of the law, is committing a criminal offence and can be prosecuted,” they said.

Anyone with information to help the police with their enquiries about the incident in Crab Lane is asked to email the Filey, Eastfield and Rural Neighbourhood Team on snafiley@northyorkshire.police.uk

More information on E-Scooters can be found on North Yorkshire Police’s website.